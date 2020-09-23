Left Menu
Security services find rockets, launchers of IS in western Iraq

The Iraqi security services have discovered five rockets and three launchers belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in a building near the western city of Rutba, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

23-09-2020
Representative image

Baghdad [Iraq], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi security services have discovered five rockets and three launchers belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in a building near the western city of Rutba, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. The country's military intelligence recently conducted an operation in coordination with the armed forces' operations command in the Anbar province.

"[They discovered] an abandoned building belonging to a family of the IS ... southeast of the Rutba city," the Ministry said in a statement, adding that the building was used for performing terror attacks and five rockets and three launchers were stashed inside. The terrorists controlled Rutba from 2014 to 2016. Earlier in the month, Iraq announced having neutralised a person in charge of financing the IS camps. One of the IS leaders was arrested as well.

In late 2017, Baghdad declared the IS defeated in Iraq, but operations against undetected sleeping cells are still ongoing. (ANI/Sputnik)

