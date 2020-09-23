Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers

A video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen sobbing while heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army, amid the tensions between the two countries.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 23-09-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 06:47 IST
Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers
Video shows PLA recruits sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers (Video grab source: Zaid Hamid Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

A video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen sobbing while heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army, amid the tensions between the two countries. On September 20, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid posted a video on Facebook, wherein several PLA recruits are seen crying on a bus as they are being transferred to the border area in Ladakh. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army", Taiwan News reported.

The video was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, before it was removed. The original footage shows 10 new troops from Fuyang City's Yingzhou district in Anhui province of China. All the fresh recruits were reportedly college students and five of them had "proactively volunteered to serve in Tibet," which borders the Ladakh region, where the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies took place at Galwan valley in June. That faceoff led to the death of 20 Indian troops.

The video was reportedly shot at Fuyang Railway Station while the troops were preparing to head to a military camp in Hebei province, according to Taiwan News. A Chinese user who goes by the handle @waynescene reposted the video on Twitter on September 20 and wrote, "They were told that they would be going to the front lines after they got on the bus. The cannon fodder are crying!"

Meanwhile, India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders' meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation. Sources said that during the talks, China asked India to vacate the positions taken over by it on the south bank of Pangong Tso after August 29. But India insisted that China should move back to the positions which existed before April-May 2020 timeframe in the Eastern Ladakh sector, sources added.

The meeting started at around 10 am and went on till 11 pm on Monday. The talks happened at a time when India has occupied six major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament

Republican Party of India RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that a law should be formed so that MPs should be suspended for a year and not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Recently, Athawale wrote...

Andhra Police seizes illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, detains four

Andhra Police has seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs and detained four persons in connection with the case in Palakaluru and Karumanchi villages in Guntur district. A total of 4,764 liquor bottles from Telangana and Goa states hav...

U.S. puts convicted killer to death in 6th federal execution under Trump

The U.S. government put convicted rapist and murderer William LeCroy to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, the sixth federal execution this summer after a lengthy hiatus in capital punishment at the national level. LeCroy, 50, was pronou...

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot 'scam'

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot scam Trump plans on unveiling his pick to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at around 5 pm EST on September 26.We need nine justices. You...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020