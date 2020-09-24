Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take the politics out of COVID-19 vaccine says Kazakhstan President Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 75th-anniversary session of the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech at the high-level General Debate on September 23, 2020. The event was taking place online due to the international COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:28 IST
Take the politics out of COVID-19 vaccine says Kazakhstan President Tokayev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 75th-anniversary session of the UN General Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 75th-anniversary session of the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech at the high-level General Debate on September 23, 2020. The event was taking place online due to the international COVID-19 pandemics. In his pre-recorded message President Tokayev stressed that the international community needs to build a strong global health system; must take the politics out of the vaccine; to revise the International Health Regulations to increase the World Health Organization's capacity; to develop a network of Regional Centers for Disease Control and Biosafety under the UN auspices; to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety.

He outlined approaches to solving current problems and challenges in the contemporary world, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring global economic growth, countering terrorism, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation, as well as climate change. Besides that, the Kazakh President also focused on strengthening the UN's role in strengthening international cooperation and trust.

According to the President, the international community obviously needs to do more to combat the pandemic. First of all, as he said, to build a strong global health system priority must be given to upgrading national health institutions through timely and coordinated support from developed countries and UN agencies. "In the wake of this unprecedented human tragedy, on behalf of my country-fellows I extend the profound gratitude to all medical professionals and frontline staff members who work very hard to protect us," said President Tokayev.

In addition, the Head of State stressed upon the implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commitment to the Green Economy, and regional cooperation in Central Asia. "We will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 through an economic overhaul and industrial modernization. And yet, in the next five years, we will plant morethan two billion trees," Kazakhstan President emphasized.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has revealed Kazakhstan's domestic policy issues, particularly the implementation of the Listening State Concept and proposed a number of international initiatives, one of which will be aimed at acknowledging the merits of volunteers worldwide. "To acknowledge the role of volunteers, I propose the United Nations proclaim an International Year of Mobilizing Volunteers for Development," Kazakhstan President said.

Concluding his speech at the General Political Debate, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan will always remain a strong supporter of the UN and will actively participate in fulfilling our collective aspiration for a better and happier future. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dean Jones revolutionised cricket, I loved him: Allan Border

Former Australia captain Allan Border said Dean Jones revolutionised the game of cricket after the latter passed away at the age of 59. He revolutionised the game and I loved him. When he scored his 200 in Madras he was so dehydrated but he...

'Are people to be left to die?' Vaccine pleas fill UN summit

If the United Nations was created from the ashes of World War II, what will be born from the global crisis of COVID-19 Many world leaders at this weeks virtual UN summit hope it will be a vaccine made available and affordable to all coun...

Germany to launch 2nd green bond in November with 5-year maturity - sources

Germany is planning to issue its second green bond in November with a 5-year maturity as part of its efforts to establish a yield curve in the booming market of sustainable finance, two people familiar with the debt plans told Reuters on Th...

Cricket-Australian 'one of a kind' batting hero Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died in India on Thursday from cardiac arrest aged 59, Star India said, prompting emotional tributes from the Australian prime minister and fellow players. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020