India will raise its voice against terrorism, illegal weapon smuggling at UNSC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values including terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering during its stint as a non-permanent member of UN Security Council. Addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister referred to India starting its two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from January 1 next and said the country will bring the years of rich developmental experience for the benefit of the whole world.

The Prime Minister, who spoke in Hindi, said India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity and noted that the country's developmental journey, marked with its ups and downs, will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare. "Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. I express my gratitude to all fellow members states who have bestowed this trust upon India," he said.

India had got 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly in the election held in June for a non-permanent seat at the UNSC. "As the world's largest democracy we will bring our years of rich developmental experience for the benefit of the whole world. Our way forward is to proceed from human welfare to the welfare of the world," the prime minister said.

"India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity. India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values - these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering. India's cultural heritage, tradition, thousands of years of experience will always stand in good stead for the developing countries," he added. India, a founding member of the world body, has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for seven times - 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.(ANI)