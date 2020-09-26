Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian Police Arrest at Least 10 People During Opposition 'Women's March' in Minsk

At least 10 people were arrested during a protest rally in Minsk's northeast near the Kamarouski Rynak marketplace, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:27 IST
Belarusian Police Arrest at Least 10 People During Opposition 'Women's March' in Minsk
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Belarusian Police Arrest At Least 10 People During Opposition 'Women'S March' In Minsk Minsk [Belarus], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 people were arrested during a protest rally in Minsk's northeast near the Kamarouski Rynak marketplace, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Yet another so-called women's march, the signature feature of post-electoral protests in Belarus, began in Minsk earlier in the day. Protesters initially planned to rally in the city center near the Victory Square but re-located to Kamarouski Rynak after the square was shut down an hour before the scheduled start of the protest. The updated arrangements were translated to people via pro-protests Telegram channels.

First participants gathered at the marketplace at around 2 p.m. Minsk time (11:00 GMT). Almost immediately, law enforcement officers arrived in vans and began conducting arrests. Their arrival prompted the protesting women to dissociate. Police vans then moved to the Victory Square and arrested several people there. Shortly later, protesters began marching back toward the city center, chanting what can be translated from the Belarusian as "We are coming!" Halfway to the square, they were approached by the nearby parked police vans and around 10 people were arrested.

Officers were confiscating cellphones of the arrested protesters when placing them in the vans. As the remaining part of the rally continued to march across the city center toward the Belarusian National Technical University, security vehicles returned and officers continued to conduct more arrests.

People have been protesting in Belarus for over a month now, dismayed by the official results of the August 9 presidential election that catapulted incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth consecutive term. Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony. When it became known to the public, protests escalated and security forces used force to disperse the rallies. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Those opposing agri-related Bills anti-farmer: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centres agriculture-related Bills are anti-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed wit...

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic has frayed the bonds between nations, and urged world leaders to unite against the common foe of COVID-19. Johnson, who made the remarks in a prerecorded speec...

Naval diving team repairs Kerala dam's sluice gate

A Naval diving team has successfully repaired the sluice gate of a dam in Kerala. The team of Naval divers from Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy was deployed at Peechi dam in Thrissur district since September 22 for rectification o...

Fadnavis, Raut meet at luxury hotel; not political, says BJP

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met here on Saturday, prompting speculation in political circles, while the BJP denied their discussion had any political aspect. Raut, whose strident anti-BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020