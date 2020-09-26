UK records another 6,042 coronavirus cases

Left Menu
Another 6,042 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 429,277, according to official figures released Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 34 to 41,971, the latest official data showed.

Graham Medley, an infectious disease modelling expert, warned that the daily coronavirus death toll could rise to 100 in three to four weeks' time. Medley, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said, "We need to make sure transmission comes down now to prevent the figure increasing further."

"The treatments (for COVID-19) have improved, the way the virus is transmitting is going to be different, but nonetheless it is a dangerous virus and inevitably it will lead to some deaths," Medley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. The British government announced on Friday that more cities, including Leeds, Blackpool, Wigan, Stockport, Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli, will go into local lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. About a quarter of people in Britain are, or soon will be, living under extra lockdown restrictions, according to Sky News.

Meanwhile, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said Monday that it is possible that some vaccine could be available in small amounts later this year, but it is more likely that a vaccine will be available early next year, although that is not guaranteed.(ANI/Xinhua)

