Left Menu
Development News Edition

Issue of illegal arrest, torture of activist who removed Pakistani flag in PoK raised at UNHRC

Exiled political leaders from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have raised the issue of abduction, torture, and harassment of activists and journalists by Pakistani agencies at the illegally occupied region during the ongoing 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:58 IST
Issue of illegal arrest, torture of activist who removed Pakistani flag in PoK raised at UNHRC
Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party . Image Credit: ANI

Exiled political leaders from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have raised the issue of abduction, torture, and harassment of activists and journalists by Pakistani agencies at the illegally occupied region during the ongoing 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party during his intervention raised the issue of British Kashmiri Journalist Tanveer Ahmed, who was arrested and tortured by Pakistani agencies for protesting against hoisting the Pakistani flag in PoK.

"At the behest of Pakistan, the local administration brutally beaten, arrested and jailed him. In Gilgit Baltistan peaceful political activists Baba Jan Iftikhar Hussain and their colleagues were trailed under Anti-Terrorist Act and were awarded 40 to 90 years imprisonment. We urge upon UNHRC to put pressure on Islamabad for the immediate and unconditional release of all activists", said Shaukat Ali Kashmiri. He added, "The authorities intensified their crackdown on the right to freedom of expression. Political activists and journalists are targeted and charged under draconian laws, including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections of the penal code on sedition and defamation. The government curtailed media freedoms and media workers reported that they were experiencing a growing culture of censorship, coercion and harassment by the authorities".

Sajid Hussain, Secretary Information, UKPNP (Europe Zone) said in his intervention at the UNHRC, "Freedom of expression is compromised in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). Raising voice for basic human and fundamental rights, demanding for ownership of natural resources and self-governance, criticism on wrongdoings of establishment and subservient judiciary become almost blasphemous". He also raised the issue of Tanveer Ahmed saying that the Pakistani security agencies have brutally beaten, arrested and jailed British Kashmiri Journalist Tanveer Ahmed after he removed the Pakistani flag in Dadyal in a disputed area in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. We urge HRC to ask Pakistan for his immediate release.

He added, "Peaceful Human rights activist Jamil Maqsood who is based in Brussels, Belgium has been regularly participating in HRC sessions and raising human rights issues. Due to his active role, Pakistan has confiscated his passport now he is unable to travel and access to the UN. Freedom of movement is a fundamental right we urge upon HRC to put pressure on Pakistan to issue him passport". Sajid told the UN, "The voices of the Kashmiri people to free themselves from Pakistani rule has resulted in the state taking repressive action. This has resulted in regular instances of human rights abuses including forced disappearances, torture to political repression and electoral rigging and suppression of freedom of speech".

"Pakistan should take effective measures to control activities of those who promote extremism, violence and intolerance in the region", said the human rights activist by demanding Pakistan to take immediate action against security forces, those groups and agencies who kidnap citizens of Pakistan and PoK; and make arrangements for the immediate release of all those who have involuntarily disappeared. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Uber wins back London licence despite 'historical failings'

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the citys transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator.Transport for London TfL refu...

Russia's Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. There wa...

Tripura reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Tripura on Monday reported 193 new cases of COVID-19, taking the states tally to 24,921, a Health Department official said. Three more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 270, he said.There are 5,692 active cases in t...

Russia's COVID-19 infections to rise until reaching plateau in Oct -RIA cites scientist

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau at the beginning of October before a small decline, the RIA news agency cited a scientific adviser to consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Monday.The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020