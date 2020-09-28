Shehbaz preferred standing behind prison bars to going against his brother: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested only because he refused to "play into the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother" former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. "Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother," the PML-N leader said in a tweet.

"He preferred standing behind prison bars to standing against his brother. Shahbaz Sharif, aap ko SALAM!," she added. Further at a press conference, she said that the movement "will not suffer any setback" due to Shahbaz's arrest.

"He [Shehbaz Sharif] not only stood with his brother but his loyalty to his brother's cause and the party remained unwavering. His wife is made an absconder, his son, my brother Hamza, has been sent to jail and no case has been proven against him," Maryam was quoted by Geo TV. "During the last week, Shehbaz gave two to three statements saying that if they want to arrest him, they can but [the party] will implement 100% [the directives] given in Nawaz Sharif's APC speech," she added.

The leader further said that Shehbaz was not arrested on any allegations, questioning the accountability of the justice system that exists in the country. "If there is any semblance of justice in Pakistan, then instead of Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Saleem Bajwa should be arrested. Shehbaz Sharif does not own 99 companies nor hundreds of franchises. Shehbaz Sharif hails from a business family and his father was a well-known businessman," she added.

She even referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a coward who was afraid that Shehbaz would one day replace him as a prime Minister. "In the eyes of the people, especially in the eyes of the people of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif is the only choice... To the institutions that are standing beside Imran Khan, they should know that a man with no experience has been imposed on the people, she said.

Calling Khan a foolish friend", she said that the Prime Minister has given a bad name to institutions. "Hence, everyone will have to think about this that the PML-N is the representative of millions in Punjab and outside," she said. "If Imran Khan will be supported like this, then things will get out of even the PML-N's hands," she warned. Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in a money laundering case on Monday from the Lahore High Court, according to Gulf News.

According to Gulf News, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials took him into custody from the premises after his bail plea was rejected on account of alleged money-laundering and maintaining assets beyond known sources of income. (ANI)