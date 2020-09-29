Israel reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,239 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 233,265, the state's Ministry of Health said. The death toll reached 1,507, with 41 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 767 to 772, out of 1,527 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recovered cases increased to 165,191, with 5,260 new recoveries, while active cases decreased to 66,566. On Monday, synagogues across Israel remained open on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, which was marked between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

Thus, prayers were allowed despite the ongoing full nationwide lockdown, aiming to deal with the high COVID-19 morbidity in the country. Despite the lockdown, prayers were permitted under restrictions of 25 worshipers at the maximum, keeping distance, placing nylon partitions and more. (ANI/Xinhua)