India, Bangladesh review expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:58 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. They expressed their commitment to take forward cooperation in the energy sector, including third-party projects.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday co-chaired the 6th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen in which the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a peaceful and secure border. Jaishankar, who made a series of tweets, said it was a "comprehensive and productive meeting" in which they reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation.

He said the two sides discussed early return to normalcy in trade and travel affected by COVID-19. "People-to-people connect is the greatest strength of our relations. Addressed specific concerns of both sides on economic and commercial issues," he said.

"Reviewed the expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways and ports. Agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects. Committed to take forward our cooperation in the energy sector, including third-party projects. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to a peaceful and secure border. Encouraged stronger cooperation between our border guarding forces to that end," he added. He informed of government's decision to issue a commemorative stamp on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu on December 16, 2020.

"Appreciate Bangladesh's gesture of releasing the commemorative stamp on MahatmaAt150. Commemorating the historic Mujib Barsho and 150 years of Mahatma, announced the 'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum'," he said. Jaishankar said the two sides will now prepare for the virtual summit between their Prime Ministers in December 2020. (ANI)

