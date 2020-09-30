Left Menu
2,300 Armenian soldiers killed, wounded in clashes, claims Azerbaijani defence ministry

Over 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani defence ministry claimed on Wednesday.

30-09-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Over 2,300 Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the continuing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani defence ministry claimed on Wednesday. "From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armour-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action," the Defence Ministry told Sputnik.

On Sunday morning, an escalation unfolded along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991. Azerbaijan launched what it described as a "counteroffensive," while the Artsakh authorities accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert.

The armed hostilities continue at this point. (ANI)

