Kuwait Crown Prince sworn-in before Parliament as new Emir

Kuwait's Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday took the constitutional oath before the country's unicameral parliament as the new ruler of the Persian Gulf monarchy, the State-run TV reported. His appointment as the new leader was declared after the government's emergency meeting on Tuesday following the news on the death of Emir Sabah IV, Sputnik reported.

According to Kuwait's legislation, heir to the throne automatically becomes the country's new ruler after the death of the previous one. However, his powers enter into force only after swearing-in before the National Assembly.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in the United States. He was 91. According to Sputnik, the news of Emir's demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday.

He became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah. (ANI)