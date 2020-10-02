Balochistan's culture, identity in danger: Activist in UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that the culture, language and identity of Baloch people are in danger due to Pakistan's oppressive policies. Munir Mengal, the President of Baloch Voice Association, while making an intervention during the ongoing 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday said: "Pakistan has opted a strategic policy of colonialism and structural discrimination in Balochistan."

"On one side the Baloch are facing systematic military operations, displacements, enforced disappearances, on the other-side state have deprived them of presenting their culture, reading, writing their mother language, barred from cultural norms and traditions. Just to eliminate their identity," he added. More than 2.3 million out of 3.6 million school-age children in Balochistan are out of school, Munir said citing a report by Dawn News. "Out of 13,000 over 9,000 schools in Balochistan are without drinking water and toilets," he added.

He quoted the Baloch Peoples' Congress, a political party, saying, "The Conspiracy to detach the Baloch from its identity is on the peak, PM Imran Niazi has announced a package naming it for "Southern Balochistan". "For us, this is a conspiracy to divide Balochistan and maintain occupation with ease. Unfortunately on the other side, Iran is also doing the same, by deleting the name of Balochistan from textbooks and maps", said Munir Mengal.

Munir told the United Nations, "The deep Islamic state is using religious militants to crush the Baloch political activists. Killing Baloch people and inciting hatred against them is merit for those aspiring to a political or an administrative office". "How shamelessly the state organs are protecting the killers of Baloch female Artist and TV host Shaheena Shaheen. The Baloch people's pain is magnified whenever they feel forgotten. By not responding to their plight, denying them their humanity. Pakistan is betraying herself", he added. (ANI)

