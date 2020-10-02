Left Menu
Development News Edition

China trying to leverage expanding health surveillance in Asia to expand its power: Report

China is trying to leverage the expanding health surveillance in Asia due to COVID-19 pandemic to gather information and using it to expand its power and influence in the strategic region, according to a report in Asia Times.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:46 IST
China trying to leverage expanding health surveillance in Asia to expand its power: Report
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

China is trying to leverage the expanding health surveillance in Asia due to COVID-19 pandemic to gather information and using it to expand its power and influence in the strategic region, according to a report in Asia Times. "China is trying to tap and leverage into expanding health surveillance in regional countries for not altogether clear reasons, according to officials familiar with the situation," the report read.

The report comes at a time when privacy watchdog, Britain's Verisk Maplecroft, has identified Asia as the world's surveillance hotspot, where the risk of privacy breaches is rising from COVID-19 health surveillance and the related retention of citizens' private data. Among the worst-scoring Asian nations in the Verisk Maplecroft's Right to Privacy Index were Thailand, Pakistan, China, Myanmar, Cambodia, India and the Philippines.

According to the report, Thailand, which is a crucial link for China's Belt and Road ambitions across mainland Southeast Asia, is reportedly being "squeezed" to share its collected data with Beijing. Thai health authorities in Thailand have launched tracing apps known as "Thai Chana" and "Mor Chana" to track COVID-19 carriers and contain local outbreaks.

As of mid-June, the Thai Chana platform had more than 24 million users in a nation of 69 million. In April, Mor Chana, or "doctors win", was launched as a parallel contact tracing app featuring COVID-19 self-assessment features, location tracking via GPS and Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and an alert function if an identified infected person is nearby. The report accused China's security agencies resident in Thailand of tapping the wealth of personal data that Thai Chana and Mor Chana have compiled. The date could be used to monitor and surveil for purposes other than health control, Thai officials told Asia Times on condition of anonymity.

Chinese envoys have recently pressed their Thai counterparts to share the app's information, ostensibly to control domestic outbreaks of COVID-19 in China. China's security agencies have reportedly requested personal data of not only Thai citizens but also foreign residents in the kingdom, the officials said. The agencies are said to have informed Thai authorities that any decision to allow Chinese tourists to resume travel to Thailand would be contingent on sharing Thai Chana and Mor Chana information.

In neighbouring Myanmar, local journalists and civil society workers openly talk about Chinese "journalists" and "academics" who frequently approach them for information that seems to go beyond the scope of normal journalistic or academic activities. The intelligence war in Southeast Asia is heating up at the same time as shadier, private Chinese interests are cashing in on the pandemic's emerging new normal and rising state surveillance.

For instance, the remote Thai-Myanmar border town of Mae Sot which was a once-bustling trading town which has been virtually closed for business since March owing to COVID-19 pandemic. While border trade has slowed down with restrictions on border crossing, the Chinese nationals running much of the area's riverine gaming industry have come up with an innovative idea to continue the business.

In March, Mae Sot shopping malls and department stores began to require customers to register their names and phone numbers to trace potential carriers and spreaders of the virus. "Soon thereafter, Chinese businessmen who previously ran the border casinos moved to buy the notebooks from the store owners, according to local businessmen in Mae Sot. Before long, hundreds if not thousands of people who had patronized the Mae Sot stores received SMS messages on their mobile phones inviting them to gamble online," the report noted.

The report said that the fallout of this entangled contest of health security, state surveillance and geopolitical intrigue is likely to have even longer-lasting effects on the region's political and economic stability than the virus itself.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Work on Smart City project continues in Srinagar amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Srinagar administration has not lost its sight of the Smart City Project and the work on refurbishing buildings of historic importance and conservation of shrines of all faiths continues at a stable pace. In ...

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami and Panneerselvam share stage, pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Days after reports of differences between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, both leaders were present to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. ...

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...

Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Google Arts Culture launched Be the Voices of Change via Postcards online exhibition on FridayOrganised in association with Kochi-based non-profit LetterFarms, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020