3.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Thimpu

ANI | Thimpu | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Thimpu in Bhutan on Friday, the National Seismological Centre said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit 82 km South South-West of Thimpu in Bhutan at 21:24:32 IST today," NCS said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

