Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian military says 3 Azerbaijani jets downed in Karabakh

Three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday morning as fierce fighting continues in the conflict-torn region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:37 IST
Armenian military says 3 Azerbaijani jets downed in Karabakh
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday morning as fierce fighting continues in the conflict-torn region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported. "At around 08:25 [4:25 GMT] an enemy aircraft was hit in the southern direction," spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

At approximately 08:46 a.m., two more jets were "hit on the front line of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] Defense Army," she added later. Fierce and persistent fighting is, meanwhile, ongoing to the north and south of the contact line, according to the ministry.

"The enemy concentrated large forces on these flanks and launched an offensive. Armenian units are suppressing the enemy's advance and inflicting heavy losses on it," Stepanyan said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India-Nepal bilateral cooperation supporting Kathmandu in building indigenous capacities: Ambassador Kwatra

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Kathamndu to support Nepal in building indigenous capacities. The Embassy of India marked the 56th anniversary o...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organized by a group of cardiologists l...

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020