UEFA Nations League: England thrash Croatia 7-0 as Kane, Saka score twice

England produced a stunning attacking display to thrash Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League in Rijeka on Saturday (local time), with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring twice each as Thomas Tuchel's side strengthened their position in Group A3. Kane opened the scoring in the eighth minute after Jude Bellingham split the Croatia defence with a superb through ball. The England captain controlled the pass before firing emphatically past Dominik Livakovic, according to the website of the UEFA Nations League.

Bellingham then turned provider into goalscorer in the 21st minute. Anthony Gordon collected Saka's cross and squared the ball into the six-yard box, where Bellingham arrived to prod it home and double England's advantage. Gordon continued to torment the Croatia defence and got his own name on the scoresheet in the 39th minute, heading in Jarell Quansah's inviting cross.

England were four goals ahead before the break as Saka capped a dominant first half in stoppage time. Bellingham created the opening with a precise delivery, allowing Saka to finish from close range. Kane added his second seven minutes after the restart, sliding in to convert Elliot Anderson's low cross and take his international tally to 89 goals.

Saka completed his brace in the 68th minute after intercepting a loose pass before combining with Kane and firing into the net. Substitute Morgan Rogers completed the rout in the 87th minute, rounding Livakovic before calmly finishing to make it 7-0.

The victory was England's biggest in the Nations League and equalled their largest away win in the competition. It was also Croatia's heaviest defeat in their history. Kane's brace also extended his remarkable scoring run away from home, as he became the first England player in 78 years to score in six consecutive away internationals.

The match was officially scheduled behind closed doors after Croatia were sanctioned by UEFA, but more than 6,000 local schoolchildren were permitted to attend, creating an unusual atmosphere inside Stadion HNK Rijeka. England dominated proceedings with 64 per cent possession and registered 10 shots on target, while Croatia managed just one effort on target.

The result moved England to six points from three matches in Group A3, three behind leaders Spain, while Croatia suffered a heavy setback in their campaign. (ANI)