Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be back soon, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he will be "back soon" to finish the presidential election campaign.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:29 IST
Will be back soon, says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Source: Trump's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he will be "back soon" to finish the presidential election campaign. In a video via his Twitter handle, Trump shared updates regarding his health. He was hospitalised on Friday after contracting novel coronavirus.

"I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," Trump said. "I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign," the president added, saying "We are going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you're gonna call it and we're gonna beat it soundly."

He also said that the "real test" would be to witness what happens in the coming days. "Over the next period of a few days I guess that's the real test, so we will see what happens over that next couple of days," Trump said in the video.

Earlier in the day, White House physician Dr Sean Conley had said that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment. Later on Saturday, Dr Conley issued a memo, pointing out an error in Trump's health updates, that was earlier provided by him.

In a memorandum, Conley wrote, "The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1 and had received Regeneron's antibody on Friday, October 2." "This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly used the term 'seventy-two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty-eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

USFDA cites CGMP violations at Panacea Biotec's Baddi plant in warning letter

The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA has issued a warning letter to Panacea Biotec for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh J...

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Biden says some might pay price for backing him

Joe Biden says he urged some governors who wanted to endorse his presidential campaign to refrain from doing so because the Trump administration might retaliate by withholding medical supplies critical to COVID-19 relief. Addressing a virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020