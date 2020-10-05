Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports.

ANI | Djibouti | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:44 IST
Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to reach Saudi Arabia via Yemen due to the COVID-19 border closures, Al Jazeera reported.

The journey to the Gulf Nations has become more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Yemen, because of which migrants are being forced to retreat. "At least eight migrants have died and 12 are missing at sea after being forced off a boat by smugglers off the coast of Djibouti, Horn of Africa," International Organisation for Migration (IOM) spokesperson Yvonne Ndege said.

He added, "According to eyewitness survivors, assisted by IOM, three smugglers violently forced the young men and women off the vessel while still at sea. Smugglers are known to exploit migrants on this route in this way, many having to pay or their families having to pay large sums to facilitate travel." Another 14 migrants survived and are receiving medical care, a statement mentioned.Djibouti authorities took the responsibility of burying eight bodies that had washed ashore.

Ndege further warned that more tragedies could occur as hundreds of migrants are leaving Yemen every day on the precarious journey by boat across the Bab al-Mandeb strait. He said, "This tragedy is a wake-up call." In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were "deliberately drowned" when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen's coast, and in 2018, at least 30 refugees and migrants died when a boat capsized off Yemen, the survivors reporting gunfire, Al Jazeera wrote. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids on Shivakumar have nothing to do with bypolls: Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the CBI searches on properties linked to state Congress President D K Shivakumar were not politically motivated and it has nothing to do with the November 3 bypolls to two a...

Learning lessons from COVID-19 in Myanmar

Thaw Lay, a high school student from Yangon, the capital of Myanmar, knew that this school year would be unlike any other. I was excited, but I also knew that things would be a little different when school reopened later this year, he recal...

Tennis-Siegemund beats spirited Badosa to reach French Open quarters

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund came through a tense opening set before cruising past Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros on Monday.Both players struggled on serve in the first set of ...

Trump's COVID-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe. The presidents team is treating T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020