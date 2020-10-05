Left Menu
Uyghur activist to discuss 'Persecution of Islam in East Turkestan' by China on October 8

Continuing with the efforts to stop China violating human rights in the Xinjiang region, a webinar will be held on October 8 to dicuss the persecution of the Uyghurs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Continuing with the efforts to stop China violating human rights in the Xinjiang region, a webinar will be held on October 8 to dicuss the persecution of the Uyghurs. The webinar tiled 'Persecution of Islam in East Turkestan' organised by the South Asia Democratic Forum will have Rushan Abbas, founder and Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs. Besides, Senge Hasnan Sering, President of the Institute for Gilgit Baltistan Studies, will also be one of the participants.

This diccussion comes amid US media reporting China of putting a million or more Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

Uyghur activists and human rights groups have countered that many of those held are people with advanced degrees and business owners who are influential in their communities and have no need for any special education. People in the internment camps said they are subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings and denial of food and medicine and have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. The other discussants of the webinar include Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, PTM Representative to European Union and United Nations, and Gianna Gancia, Member of the European Parliament. (ANI)

