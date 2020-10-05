Left Menu
The 12th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit will be held on November 17 to discuss partnership among its members for global stability, shared security and innovative growth.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 12th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit will be held on November 17 to discuss partnership among its members for global stability, shared security and innovative growth. According to an official statement issued by Russia's Presidency in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), "The theme of the meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries is 'BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth'."

The purpose of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, as it is for multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life of our people, the statement said. "Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organised, including via videoconferencing," said noted Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the Organising Committee to Prepare and Support Russia's SCO Presidency in 2019-2020 and BRICS Chairmanship in 2020.12th BRICS Summit to be held on November 17

The BRICS Summit will be the "jewel-in-the-crown event" of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship, which will provide impetus for further strengthening cooperation together with our partners to ensure the well-being of BRICS countries, Kobyakov added. (ANI)

