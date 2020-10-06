Sri Lanka: Coronavirus case rises to 3,483 with 81 new cases

Following the detection of 81 new COVID-19 patients among the garment factory workers in Minuwangoda on Monday, the coronavirus cases has risen to 3,483 in Sri Lanka. Thirteen patients have died while 3,259 patients including the Chinese tourist, who was the first COVID-19 case detected in the country in January, have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, reported Colombo Page.

The doctors have blamed the people, who failed to follow the health guidelines issued by the government for the rise in numbers of coronavirus cases. A total of 296,600 PCR tests have been conducted to detect COVID-19 infected persons from February 18 to October 4, according to the Health Promotion Bureau report.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed relevant parties to take immediate measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 following the identification of close associates of the affected and to increase the number of PCR tests, reported Colombo Page. He also advised the government to raise awareness campaigns carried out in the country to educate the public through mass media.

Instructions have been issued to carry out random PCR tests in every district, especially organisations where a large number of people are employed. (ANI)