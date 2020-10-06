Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar to be next Indian Ambassador to the Holy See

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:47 IST
Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar to be next Indian Ambassador to the Holy See
Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Mazumdar is from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and is presently Indian Ambassador to Austria.

He will have his residence in Vienna. Earlier, he was Indian Ambassador to the Philippines. (ANI)

Also Read: Leading Indian Maid Agency (IMA) Offers Unique & Trustworthy Services for All Household Needs

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...

T gana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, ...

IPL 13: Our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen, says Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR cricketer Rahul Tripathi feels that Chennai Super Kings CSK batsmen will have a tough time facing KKR bowlers on Wednesday. KKR will lock horns in their next game with CSK and Tripathi reckons that it will be an im...

18 killed in bombing in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

An explosives-laden truck ignited Tuesday on a busy street in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists reported. The blast in the tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020