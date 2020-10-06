Left Menu
Development News Edition

AT UNGA, 39 countries urge China to shut down Xinjiang detention camps

As many as 39 countries at the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on Tuesday urged China to close the detention camps in Xinjiang.

ANI | New York | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:47 IST
AT UNGA, 39 countries urge China to shut down Xinjiang detention camps
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 39 countries at the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee on Tuesday urged China to close the detention camps in Xinjiang. "We request that China close the detention camps in Xinjiang, that China stops tearing down mosques, religious sites, that China stops forced labor, and that China also stops forced birth control," Sputnik quoted German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen saying on behalf of the 39 UN member states to reporters.

Xinjiang is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination. About seven per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uighurs worldwide.

China put a million or more Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's directives to "show absolutely no mercy in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration, and separatism", revealed the documents released in US media. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

Uyghur activists and human rights groups have countered that many of those held are people with advanced degrees and business owners who are influential in their communities and have no need for any special education. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practicing their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...

T gana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, ...

IPL 13: Our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen, says Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR cricketer Rahul Tripathi feels that Chennai Super Kings CSK batsmen will have a tough time facing KKR bowlers on Wednesday. KKR will lock horns in their next game with CSK and Tripathi reckons that it will be an im...

18 killed in bombing in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

An explosives-laden truck ignited Tuesday on a busy street in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists reported. The blast in the tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020