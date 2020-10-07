Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 civilians killed in roadside blast in Afghanistan's Kapisa

As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST
3 civilians killed in roadside blast in Afghanistan's Kapisa
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson of the provincial police chief, the incident took place in the Tagab district in the morning when the civilian's vehicle struck a roadside mine, as reported by Tolo News.

Tolo News further quoted the spokesperson saying, "The roadside mine was placed by the Taliban." No group has claimed responsibility for the blast--including the Taliban.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CCI comes out with SOP on virtual hearing; prohibits parties from recording proceedings

The Competition Commission of India CCI has come out with a standard operating procedure for virtual hearings, strictly prohibiting the parties and their authorised representatives from recording the proceedings. Any such action shall be vi...

DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after SC verdict

Aviation regulator DGCA issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday regarding a refund of the ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The guidelines came six days after the Supreme Court directed that a f...

Telangana No.1 in maintenance of law and order in country: CM

The Telangana government was laying more emphasis on protection of women and the police should put an extra effort to ensure it, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Rao, who chaired a meeting to discuss law and order, wome...

94 candidates in fray for LAHDC Leh polls

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Leh, the first democratic exercise in the region post the union territory status, officials said on Wednesday. The polls are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020