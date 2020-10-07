3 civilians killed in roadside blast in Afghanistan's Kapisa
As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST
As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson of the provincial police chief, the incident took place in the Tagab district in the morning when the civilian's vehicle struck a roadside mine, as reported by Tolo News.
Tolo News further quoted the spokesperson saying, "The roadside mine was placed by the Taliban." No group has claimed responsibility for the blast--including the Taliban.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kapisa