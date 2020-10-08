Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 awarded to Louise Gluck for her 'unmistakable poetic voice'

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 on Thursday was awarded to the American poet Louise Gluck "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:52 IST
Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 awarded to Louise Gluck for her 'unmistakable poetic voice'
Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 Laureate Louise Gluck (Photo Credit: The Nobel Prize Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 on Thursday was awarded to the American poet Louise Gluck "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." Gluck, a professor of English at Yale University was born in 1943 in New York City. Presently she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gluck was born in 1943 in New York City. Presently she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is also a professor of English at Yale University. Her writing is characterized by a striving for clarity and focuses on themes of childhood and family relationships, according to Anders Olsson, Chairman of the Nobel Committee, CNN reported.

Only 15 women before today have won the Nobel in Literature since it was first awarded in 1901, according to the Washington Post. The Swedish Academy, which selects the winner had been mired in a sexual abuse scandal and financial misconduct allegations and was postponed in the year 2018.

This year's Nobel Prize Laureate gained prominence in American contemporary literature after her debut with 'Firstborn' in 1968. Gluck has published 12 collections of poetry, mostly centered around childhood, and familial relations. She takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs which is evident in her work. "She seeks the universal, taking inspiration from classical motifs... Gluck's voice is unmistakable. It is candid and uncompromising, and it signals that this poet wants to be understood -- but it is also a voice full of humor and biting wit," Washington Post quoted the Judges who made the announcement.

The cash prize approximately amounts to USD 1.12 million. Apart from this, the only other living US winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature is the legendary musician Bob Dylan. Gluck has received several esteemed awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and the National Book Award in 2014. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No chemicals used in water cannons: West Bengal Chief Secy on BJP's 'Nabbano Cholo' agitation

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Thursday refuted rumours that water cannons that were used on protestors Howrah by West Bengal police personnel had some chemicals in it. No chemical was used in cannon water, it is wrong ...

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the watchdog will have the first female leader in its 25-year history...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Trump pulls out of virtual debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected plans for a virtual debate on Oct. 15 with Democratic rival Joe Biden, a format switch intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in light of Trumps infection, and said he feels well enough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020