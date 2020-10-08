Left Menu
Development News Edition

17.2 lakh Indians repatriated through different modes under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

As many as 17.2 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:04 IST
17.2 lakh Indians repatriated through different modes under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17.2 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. "As of October 7, 17.2 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under this Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). The modes include, Air India, Air India-Express, Private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land-border crossing," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the External Affairs said at the weekly briefing.

He added, "Under Phase-VII of VBM -- which is presently operational since October 1 -- 873 international flights have been scheduled from 25 countries to be operated during the course of this month. These include flights from 14 different countries with which India has a bilateral air bubble arrangement." "The air bubble arrangements have been working satisfactory and adding to the capacity. These flights -- which have been scheduled -- will reach 24 countries across India repatriating an estimate of 1.7 lakh people," said further.

As of October 7, 210 of these flights have already been operated from 18 countries, Shrivastava said further adding that the ministry "continues to assess demands of repatriation from other countries" and projects the demands to Air India. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)

Also Read: Rohit stars in Mumbai Indians' 49-run win over KKR

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at th...

India, Sri Lanka talks on implementation of USD 15 million grant to boost Buddhist ties

India and Sri Lanka held talks on the implementation of a USD 15 million grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 anno...

Fire breaks out at PVC sole factory in Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis Narela on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury or casualty was reported, he added Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the...

AYUSH ministry body signs MoU with Amity University to promote research in Ayurvedic sciences

Continuing with its policy of forging partnerships for promoting and developing the AYUSH systems of healthcare, the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA here under the AYUSH ministry has inked an MoU with the Amity University for promoting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020