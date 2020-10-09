World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The World Food Programme (WFP) has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday. According to an official statement by the Committee, the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 has been decided to be given to the World Food Programme (WFP) "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to emphasise that providing assistance to increase food security not only prevents hunger, but can also help to improve prospects for stability and peace. The World Food Programme has taken the lead in combining humanitarian work with peace efforts through pioneering projects in South America, Africa and Asia," the statement read. The Committee said that the WFP contributes daily to advancing the fraternity of nations referred to in Alfred Nobel's will. "As the UN's largest specialised agency, @WFP is a modern version of the peace congresses that the #NobelPeacePrize is intended to promote," it tweeted.

This award will "turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger", the Committee added. (ANI)