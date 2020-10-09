Left Menu
Development News Edition

PoK former 'PM' condemns Pak govt plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir former 'Prime Minister' Sardar Attique Khan has condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan's plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan and said the region is a part of Kashmir and not Pakistan.

ANI | Gilgit Baltistan | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:00 IST
PoK former 'PM' condemns Pak govt plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir former 'Prime Minister' Sardar Attique Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir former 'Prime Minister' Sardar Attique Khan has condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan's plan to merge Gilgit Baltistan with Pakistan and said the region is a part of Kashmir and not Pakistan. Attique Khan warned that the recent move would compromise Pakistan's stand that the future of the Jammu and Kashmir should be decided by a plebiscite under the UN as agreed by India and Pakistan.

"Gilgit Baltistan is a part of Kashmir. How can you (Pakistan government) touch it? You (Imran Khan) talked about UN resolution on Kashmir during your United Nations speech and then you try to include the region in Pakistan," Attique said. A wave of anger has swept towns and villages across the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan after the stooge administration launched a crackdown against the political activists, dissenting political leaders and anybody who hasn't fallen in line with the arbitrary orders of the government.

People across the region have taken to streets and are demanding the immediate release of activists who have been falsely implicated and have been awarded rigorous punishment. Recently, Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan to the status of a full-fledged province.

Preparations are underway to hold elections in the region and the PTI government has also taken the opposition on board to change the status of the region. Gilgit Baltistan assembly has passed a resolution in favour a provincial status for the region and demanded that it be made as the fifth province of Pakistan and grant all the rights as enjoyed by the people of other provinces.

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies had reported that the decision could be seen as Khan's "belated response" to India's moves to scrap Articles 370 and 35A. It said that decision to usurp Gilgit Baltistan could only have been made in Rawalpindi, not in Islamabad.

"More importantly, however, it is the constant Chinese pressure on the military establishment to ensure a proper legal cover under Pakistan's legal jurisdiction for its investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which enters Pakistan from China through Gilgit Baltistan, that has forced the establishment to act," the European think tank argued. In response to Pakistan's decision to usurp Gilgit Baltistan, India had responded strongly saying that "any action by Pakistan to alter the status of the militarily occupied so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has no legal basis whatsoever and is totally void ab-initio. Our position has always been clear and consistent. The entire territories of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and are an integral part of India and would remain so. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter imposes restrictions, more warning labels ahead of U.S. election

Twitter Inc said on Friday it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election process or implementation of election results, including through violence, as the company also announced more labels and restrictions to...

Extradition hearing set for U.S. teenager in Wisconsin protest shootings

The teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third will face an Oct. 30 hearing on his possible extradition to Wisconsin, where the protests about race and justice took place, an Illinois judge ruled on Friday. Kyl...

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, days after he shared the stage with Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who has tested positive for the virus. Punjab CMcaptamarinders RT-PCR RAT Rapid Antigen Te...

Iran president calls on world to condemn new US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on the international community to condemn the Trump administrations decision to blacklist Irans financial sector, the countrys official news agency reported. According to the IRNA report, Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020