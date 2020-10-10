Left Menu
North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It is not yet known what time the parade was held, what weapons were displayed, or if it was attended by North-Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a statement, the JCS said, "Signs have been detected that North Korea conducted a military parade at the Kim Il-sung Square at dawn by mobilizing a large number of equipment and personnel." "South Korean and the US intelligence authorities have been analyzing (the event), including the possibility that it could be the main event, (not a rehearsal)", it added.

North Korea observes every fifth and 10th anniversary of the Korean party with huge events to display its newly developed strategic weapons and military hardware, a parade of troops, and military launches, all as a part of military provocations. Yonhap News Agency further reported, "North Korea has been expected to roll out "new strategic weapons," including a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that Kim pledged to show off in his New Year's Day message amid stalled denuclearization talks with the US."

The weaponry displayed in Pyongyang on Saturday is being analyzed. "No unusual movements by the North Korean military have been detected," the JCS commented. North Korea's state media and Korean Central Broadcasting Station did not comment on the event. Even its daily schedule did not mention any parade.

The last time Pyongyang aired a military parade live was back in April 2017 amid aggravated tensions with the US, when it exhibited a new ICBM and other kinds of weapons. All past parades of the North have been held during the day-time, hence, holding a military parade before dawn is quite an unusual move made by the country.

A professor at the Korea National Defence University Kim Young-Un said, "Instead of the blaze of publicity, North Korea seems to be trying to manage the situation ahead of the US elections." Considering its relations with the US, North Korea might have attempted to make the parade look more like a festival than a mere show of force, the professor added.

However, the Korean leader has appeared to maintain good relations with the US irrespective of the scant progress in negotiations with Washington. (ANI)

