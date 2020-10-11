PoK activist urges for reopening of Skardu-Kargil Road between Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh

Left Menu
A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has urged for reopening of Skardu-Kargil Road between Gilgit-Baltistan and Ladakh.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:24 IST
Amjab Ayub Mirza, political activist from Mirpur Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Image Credit: ANI

A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has urged for reopening of Skardu-Kargil Road between Gilgit-Baltistan and Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, Amjab Ayub Mirza, said, "Let us stop reading about history and become part of it. After Hunza dharna we must now focus on reopening of Skardu-Kargil Road between Gilgit-Baltistan and Ladakh."

Earlier this month, scores of protestors, who began the sit-in were joined by at least 3,000 Hunza residents demanding release of at least 14 political prisoners languishing in GB prisons since 2011, and inquiry report 2011 prepared by the Joint Investigating Team (JIT) convened by the government, which investigated the incident that led to the imprisonment of these political and human right activists, be made public. In 2010 floods caused a massive landslide that blocked the path of River Hunza leading to the formation of an artificial lake at Attabad. This resulted in the submersion of at least 100 villages and hundreds of internally displaced people.

A campaign was initiated to help the displaced people of the Attabad Lake get compensation and land for resettlement. It led to a violent confrontation with the local administration resulting in the death of a father and a son during a protest rally upon which the police had opened fire. (ANI)

