Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says each of last four days brought highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far

The COVID-19 cases have been increasing around the world, each of the last four days saw the highest number of new cases yet, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:48 IST
WHO says each of last four days brought highest number of COVID-19 cases reported so far
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The COVID-19 cases have been increasing around the world, each of the last four days saw the highest number of new cases yet, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday. According to WHO statistics, a cumulative total of 37.4 million cases have been reported to the organization, as of Monday. There have been 307,403 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

"We're now seeing an increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, especially in Europe and the Americas, Each of the last four days has been the highest number of cases reported so far," Tedros told a press conference. According to the WHO chief, some cities have been reporting an increase in hospitalizations as well.

At the same time, "for every country that is experiencing an increase there are many others that have successfully prevented or controlled widespread transmission with proven measures," Tedros said. The WHO chief urged caution on the idea of herd immunity, pointing out that it referred to the protective barrier achieved through vaccination of a certain percentage of the population rather than exposing them to the disease.

"Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to outbreak, let alone a pandemic. It's scientifically and ethically problematic," Tedros said. The WHO chief remarked that scientists did not know enough about the strength, duration or other particularities of the COVID-19 immune response. Geneva, Switzerland. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end - WHO's Tedros

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

YSRCP has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh: CPM leader Baburao on capital trifurcation

CPM leader Ch Baburao on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital, saying that the YSRCP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of three capitals.The YSRCP has colluded with BJP at ...

Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting

A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Republicans had asked US District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that D...

ANALYSIS-'I have failed': Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting N.Korea's hardships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his man of the people persona to tackle his countrys deepening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020