Safety Paramount: WHO on Johnson & Johnson halting COVID-19 vaccine trial

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that safety in research is crucial and is pleased to see developers acting by the rules, the WHO spokesperson told Sputnik regarding Johnson & Johnson suspending its vaccine trials. The company paused the trials earlier this week due to unexplained illness of one of the participants.

"Safety is the primary focus for vaccine clinical trials. When a potentially unexplained illness occurs in a trial participant, which may or may not be related to the vaccine being evaluated, it is rigorous, routine practice to investigate," the spokesperson said. WHO pointed out that suspensions were not unusual during vaccine clinical trials.

"We are pleased to see vaccine developers ensuring the scientific integrity of the trials and abiding by the standard guidelines and rules for the development of vaccines," the spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

