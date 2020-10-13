Pakistan's NAB to probe closure of Roosevelt Hotel

Left Menu
The Roosevelt Hotel . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice Javed Iqbal has directed the bureau's Rawalpindi Director-General to probe the reasons behind the decision to close the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, informed a press statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, Iqbal has taken notice of reports that the hotel, owned by the Pakistan government, will be closed by the end of this month, The Dawn reported.

NAB will also look into the reasons behind the alleged loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars borne by the government. The accountability watchdog will also point out officials who allegedly showed "carelessness in performing their national duties" and failed to play a role in making the hotel into a profitable entity, according to The Dawn.

The Roosevelt Hotel on Thursday had announced that it will permanently close its doors for guests from October 31. "We at The Roosevelt Hotel have enjoyed being a part of your stories, and an integral part of the history of Midtown Manhattan since 1924. But after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to New York, The Roosevelt Hotel is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020," the hotel said in its Facebook post.

Located at the corner of Madison Avenue and 45th Street of New York's Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel is owned by the Government of Pakistan through PIA Investments Limited. The hotel originally opened in 1924 and it was taken by the national carrier on lease in 1979 and later purchased in 1999, according to Daily Pakistan.

The hotel in its statement said that the decision has been taken due to economic reasons. (ANI)

