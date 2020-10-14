Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro on fire

Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro is on fire as about 500 volunteers are trying to douse the flames, which can be seen from miles away, Tanzanian authorities said. A statement from the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) said on Tuesday that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire's spread, Al Jazeera reported.

Spokesman Pascal Shelutete informed that the area, which is still burning is known as Kifunika Hill. However, Shelutete did not mention how the fire has affected wildlife or vegetation, though he assured tourists of their safety.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world, with a height of 19,443 feet (5,926 meters) and is a popular hiking and mountain climbing spot, Al Jazeera said. (ANI)