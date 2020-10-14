Bangladeshi cargo ship runs aground near Vishakhapatnam due to rough seas, harsh weather

A Bangladeshi cargo ship with 15 crew members on Tuesday ran aground near Vishakhapatnam port due to rough sea and harsh weather conditions, said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh in a tweet. All 15 crew members of the cargo ship are safe.

"Bangladeshi cargo ship, MV MAA, with 15 crew members, ran aground early Tuesday morning near Vishakapatnam port due to rough seas and bad weather. Entire crew of Bangladesh nationals safe. Indian authorities extending all necessary assistance for damage assessment and recovery," tweeted the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

Indian authorities are assisting the ship with damage assessment and recovery. (ANI)