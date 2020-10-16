Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaving Pakistan as people's mindset isn't good, says country's TikTok star

Days after Pakistan banned China-based social media application, the country's biggest TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has announced to leave the country, The News International reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:52 IST
Leaving Pakistan as people's mindset isn't good, says country's TikTok star
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Days after Pakistan banned China-based social media application, the country's biggest TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has announced to leave the country, The News International reported. As Mirza is the first TikTok user to hit over 10 million fans in Pakistan, the news has left millions of her fans are devastated.

The News International reported one of her fans asking, "Jannat why u and Alishba ignoring this text. 'Why r u moving to Japan [sic].'" While replying the TikTok sensation said, "Ku k Pakistan bht pyara or acha hai lekin Pakistan k logo ki mentality achi nhi (Though Pakistan is beautiful, but the mindset of its people isn't)."

On October 9, Pakistan joined the list of countries like India and the US -- whose differences with China are out in the open -- in banning the Chinese app TikTok. The ban on the Chinese social media app on Friday citing "immoral content", left many wondering, if Islamabad's dream of becoming an "all-weather ally" with Beijing will ever become a reality. The Pakistan government has often been accused of turning a blind eye towards human rights violations against Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China in hope of having an "all-weather ally".

The ban by Pakistan comes at a time when there is an international outcry over the short video-making app for compromising the nations' security at the behest of China. The video-sharing app, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan and is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Recently, a miscellaneous civil application was filed in the Lahore High Court demanding an immediate ban on TikTok. Advocate Nadeem Sarwar had moved the application on behalf of a citizen who is also a petitioner in the main petition in this regard, pending with the court, The Dawn reported.

The lawyer contended that hearing of the main petition against TikTok had not been fixed so far and the matter was of great importance. More than 10 deaths had been reported in the country in incidents relating to the users of the application, he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

55 dead, 7 missing in central Vietnam's floods, natural disasters

Floods and other natural disasters triggered by heavy downpours have killed 55 people and left seven others missing in central Vietnam over the past 10 days, the countrys Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Contro...

4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpal...

Britain's John Lewis announces $1.3 billion recovery plan

Britains John Lewis Partnership will invest 1 billion pounds 1.3 billion to expand its online business and improve its stores, and will diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profits, it said on Friday.Deta...

Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Karthik told the KKR m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020