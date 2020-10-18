Left Menu
At least 10 people killed, 1 injured in armed attack in DR Congo

At least 10 civilians were killed and another one was injured when unknown armed people attacked two villages in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean-Pierre Lemabo, the head of the Mobala chiefdom, told the Congolese 7sur7 news portal on Sunday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ituri [DR Congo], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 10 civilians were killed and another one was injured when unknown armed people attacked two villages in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean-Pierre Lemabo, the head of the Mobala chiefdom, told the Congolese 7sur7 news portal on Sunday. The incidents took place in the chiefdom's villages of Mayanza and Batibi on Friday night. The attackers are not still identified.

"We were informed that two families were killed with a machete and a knife. The first family consists of six people, the second one of five. The child from the first family was seriously injured and then taken to a local medical facility. Thus, there are so far 10 dead and one injured," Lemabo said. Since the area is loosely controlled by the government forces, local residents are frequently attacked by different rebel groups. (ANI/Sputnik)

