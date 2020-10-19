Left Menu
Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan released on bail hours after arrest in Karachi

Hours after being arrested by the Pakistan police, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif's husband, former Captain Mohammad Safdar Awan was granted bail by a judicial magistrate against surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in Karachi on Monday, reported Dawn.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:53 IST
Safdar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after being arrested by the Pakistan police, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif's husband, former Captain Mohammad Safdar Awan was granted bail by a judicial magistrate against surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in Karachi on Monday, reported Dawn. The news of his release was announced earlier by Maryam in a press conference, accompanied by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPL) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other political leaders.

"[Safdar] and I will be leaving Karachi together because just now Marriyum Aurangzeb has told me that he has been granted bail," Dawn quoted Maryam. Earlier, the police had "arrested" Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government at second power show of 11-party opposition alliance People's Democratic Movement (PDM), which was attended by thousands of people.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted early Monday. It is not clear whether the Safdar's arrest has been made with regard to an FIR that was lodged yesterday at Brigade police station by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government representatives against Maryam, Safdar Awan and their "200 goons" for violating the "sanctity of Quaid's Mazar Under Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar Protection and Maintenance ordinance 1971". (ANI)

