Two including district governor killed in ambush in Afghanistan

Two people, including the district governor of Afghanistan's Zazai Maidan district of Paktia province, were killed in an ambush in Logar province, said the district governor's office on Monday. "Two people, including Abdulhai Zazai, the district governor of Zazai Maidan district of Paktia province, were killed in an ambush in Logar province on Monday," the Paktia governor's office said as quoted by Tolo News.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. More details are awaited. (ANI)

