Two including district governor killed in ambush in Afghanistan

Two people, including the district governor of Afghanistan's Zazai Maidan district of Paktia province, were killed in an ambush in Logar province, said the district governor's office on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. More details are awaited. (ANI)

