Thailand protesters defy new 'selfie' rule

Thousands of Thai protesters defied the recently imposed state of emergency decree, which has made it illegal for people to take or post selfies on social media of the ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand. At first, the demonstrators posed quickly for selfies before darting away nervously, despite their identities being obscured by face masks or helmets. However, they soon lingered, raising their arms in a three-fingered salute, reported New York Post.

Thailand's political rebellion will be posted on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook the daily reported. According to the order imposed in the country on Thursday, people who found violating the decree can face up to two years in jail and a fine up to 40,000 baht.

"It is like you are taking your own evidence of disobeying the emergency decree," New York Post quoted Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police. The Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency in the capital of Bangkok over the ongoing anti-government protests, Thailand's media reported on Thursday.

The decree on the state of emergency bans gatherings of five or more people, as well as the publication of news or online messages that could infringe on national security, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported. The anti-government protests have been underway in Thailand for several months, with the opposition calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power as a result of the 2014 coup. (ANI)

