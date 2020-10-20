Left Menu
Canada's COVID-19 case tally tops 200,000

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada has exceeded 200,000, Health Canada reported.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:22 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Ottawa [Canada], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada has exceeded 200,000, Health Canada reported. According to the government health department, for the entire time of the pandemic, the number of people infected in the country totalled 201,437, with 9,778 deaths and more than 169,000 recoveries.

The largest number of cases was recorded in the provinces of Quebec (94,429) and Ontario (65,075). On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) a pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

