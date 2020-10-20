Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong eases social-distancing measures after number of infections decline

Hong Kong on Tuesday relaxed social distancing measures after recording five new COVID-19 cases. Starting Friday, citizens will be able to join local tours of up to 30 people, and a gathering of no more than 50 guests will be allowed in wedding ceremonies, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:20 IST
Hong Kong eases social-distancing measures after number of infections decline
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong on Tuesday relaxed social distancing measures after recording five new COVID-19 cases. Starting Friday, citizens will be able to join local tours of up to 30 people, and a gathering of no more than 50 guests will be allowed in wedding ceremonies, officials said. Travel agencies taking advantage of the new rules must implement a series of infection-control measures while operating tours, or risk losing out on subsidies or their right to run groups locally, South China Morning Post reported.

Earlier, tour groups were only allowed to have four members at a time, whereas wedding ceremonies could have only 20 guests. At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee said, "When adjusting social-distancing measures, we hope to avoid an all-or-nothing approach, and enhance cooperation with the sectors to enhance infection-control measures in related premises."

Chan added that the government was adopting targeted measures to reduce coronavirus transmission in the country. Starting Friday, tourists will be required to wear masks throughout their trip and the transport they use can only be 50 percent full.

Other rules include increasing the number of people in business meetings from 20 to 50, while sports teams involving more than four people will be once again allowed in swimming pools. However, the new wedding rules will not be applied to banquets and no food and drinks will be allowed at the ceremony.

All other social distancing measures will continue to be in effect for another week at least. South China Morning Post reported that commerce minister Edward Yau Tang-wah at the same press conference said all local tours must be registered with the Travel Industry Council. The travel agency would also need to sign an agreement with the council ensuring members of the tour group complied with a set of rules.

Yau said, "Public health must be ensured in areas of itinerary, transport, dining, attraction visits and staff arrangements." "They must purchase health insurance for the tourists, record contact information of them ... conduct temperature checks and ensure they wear masks throughout the trip," he added. Yau informed that involved travel agencies will be able to apply for subsidy schemes offered by the government and the Tourist Board.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's announcement came as the city's new caseload was expected to include a highly infectious case discovered at the Yau Tsim Mong temporary testing centre, according to a medical source, the facility's first. Before meeting the executive council, Lam said, "The recent epidemic situation seems to be stabilised again, there were no untraceable infections over the past three days."

According to the city's leader, her de facto cabinet would discuss relaxing the rules. However, the discussion would not involve major rules, as the city hoped to form travel bubbles with other countries. The non-permanent centres, at locations chosen based on risk assessments for potential COVID-19 cases including in Kwai Tsing, Kowloon City and Wan Chai, have tested atleast 16,000 samples.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong stood at 5,265, with 105 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Assistant driving mode to finally come to Android smartphones

Tech giant Google seems to have started rolling out Google Assistants Driving Mode on Android devices. The feature was first announced back in 2019 at the Google IO event. Mashable quoted XDA Developers as saying that the new driving mode f...

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not ...

EIB joins force with Santander to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank EIB is joining forces with Santander to provide financing on favourable terms to the Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs and mid-caps affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. To this end, the EIB...

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan continues blind eye on LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network

By Francesca Marino October arrives and with it the usual Sword of Damocles hanging on Pakistans head the FATF meeting. The organisation has to decide if Pakistan should be excluded from its grey list, based on a review of Islamabads perfor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020