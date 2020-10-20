Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will drive global trade post-Covid-19: DP World chief

India would drive global trade post the COVID-19 pandemic, said DP World chief Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem adding that he has been impressed and motivated by India as it envisions a more competitive future.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:06 IST
India will drive global trade post-Covid-19: DP World chief
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Photo/Twittrer). Image Credit: ANI

India would drive global trade post the COVID-19 pandemic, said DP World chief Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem adding that he has been impressed and motivated by India as it envisions a more competitive future. "India is poised to take advantage of the supply chain shifts triggered by Covid-19 and knows it. I have been impressed and motivated by India as it continues to fuel its vision of a more competitive future in the global trade economy," said Sulayem in his article for the Khaleej Times dated Sunday.

He said, "India's allowance of 100 per cent foreign direct investment in most sectors, exempting companies from sharing their trade secrets with local partners, makes the country an attractive place to do business." The DP World Chief further wrote that the trilateral Supply Chain Resilience initiative along with Australia and Japan "is a potentially game-changing opportunity" for India to solidify its strategic position in the Indo-Pacific region adding, "The country is displaying remarkable strength across its 17 so-called 'Champion Sectors' such as textiles and biotechnology as it continues to move up the value chain with first-world markets."

He feels that despite India's apparent success, the rapidly rising expectations are outpacing what it can realistically deliver further suggesting that domestic production needs improving while, "complex federal and political structures can hamper the smooth flow of goods across the country." "As Bipul Chatterjee (executive director at CUTS International in India) points out, while productivity remains steady, the challenge remains to reduce the country's incremental capital-output ratio from the current level of 4.5 to 3.6," Sulayem wrote in his article.

"Today, we already benefit from a significant presence in India. Six port terminals across the Indian coastline handle one-fourth of India's container trade volume, and we are building two FTZs at strategic locations in Nhava Sheva and Chennai, helping to expand their trade and manufacturing capability," he added. In order to help "India further its ambitions", he said that he is committed to an "even deeper partnership" between India and DP World, spanning the supply chain, technology, government and infrastructure development projects, and even sport.

"By making India's domestic supply chains more efficient, we aim to reduce India's cost of logistics while improving their real-time visibility, predictability, and connectivity. Through our partnership, I hope that together we can energise and fulfil the vision of the Indian government's Sagarmala programme, set up with the aim of modernising the country's logistics sector, boosting exports, and generating millions of new jobs," he wrote further. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambusia fish released in reservoir to contain mosquito-breeding

About 600 gambusia fish were on Tuesday released in a reservoir at the PUSA Institute here to contain the breeding of mosquitoes, officials said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash released the larvivorous fish in a pond to control the breeding ...

France again sees more than 20,000 coronavirus infections in a day

France again reported more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections in a day, a total of 20,468, after the daily tally dipped to 13,243 on Monday. Last week, France saw five days with more than 20,000 new cases per day and two days ...

G Kishan Reddy visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, expresses concern

Minister of State MoS, Home G Kishan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and expressed concern over the situation. A statement from the office of G Kishan Reddy read, All of us are aware that the unprecedented rainfall spread ov...

Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Tope said N-95 masks can be supplied in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020