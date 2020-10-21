Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia should embrace closer defence ties with India: Report

The deterioration in both India and Australia's relations with China has inevitably brought the two countries together and as Beijing has threatened to dial back its economic engagement, Canberra have looked to New Delhi as an attractive alternative, said Australian professor Salvatore Babones.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:00 IST
Australia should embrace closer defence ties with India: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

The deterioration in both India and Australia's relations with China has inevitably brought the two countries together and as Beijing has threatened to dial back its economic engagement, Canberra have looked to New Delhi as an attractive alternative, said Australia-based professor Salvatore Babones. India on Monday announced Australia''s participation in the upcoming Malabar exercise along with the US and Japan, effectively making it the first military-level engagement between the four-member nation grouping -- the Quad.

In an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald, Salvatore Babones, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, writes that for years concerns over Chinese displeasure prevented Australia's participation in the Malabar exercises, alternately due to Indian or Australian skittishness about offending China. With both countries facing security threats from China, defence co-operation is a great place to start, she added. "The deterioration in both India and Australia's relations with China has inevitably brought the two countries together. There's certainly no problem with the trade relationship. Australia enjoys a massive trade surplus with India, mainly driven by minerals exports, but (until the coronavirus hit) increasingly by education, too," she writes.

"As China has threatened to dial back its economic engagement with Australia, government, universities and businesses have looked to India as an attractive alternative," she added. Australia and India have signed an agreement on logistical access to each other's military facilities as part of a broader maritime partnership negotiated at last month's virtual summit between Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese and Australian relations have deteriorated after Canberra called in April for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus without first consulting Beijing. Beijing has since imposed a large anti-dumping duty on Australian barley, banned beef exports from five abattoirs and instigated anti-dumping and subsidy investigations into cheap Australian wine in China.

Meanwhile, tensions between India and China have escalated as troops of both countries are engaged in a standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC). The professor said minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India have greater freedoms and civil rights than they do in Muslim-majority Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In its South Asian neighbourhood, Pakistan struggles to overcome military rule, Bangladesh is essentially a one-party state and Sri Lanka still hasn't come to terms with the legacy of a brutal civil war. All were once British colonies, but only India seems to have inherited Britain's tradition of the rule of law. Farther afield, the situation is even worse. The less said about neighbours and near-neighbours like Afghanistan, Bhutan, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, and (of course) China, the better. In fact, The Economist gives India the highest democracy rating of any country on the Eurasian landmass, which stretches from South Korea to Greece. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. He Khadse will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP, Patil told reporters here.Khadse...

EU countries back binding green farming schemes

European Union agriculture ministers agreed on Wednesday to set aside part of the blocs massive farming policy budget for programmes that protect the environment.The EU is nearing the end of a two-year struggle to overhaul its agriculture p...

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020