Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Looking forward to meet with our Indian friends', Mike Pompeo on 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue "with our Indian friends".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:28 IST
'Looking forward to meet with our Indian friends', Mike Pompeo on 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at a press briefing. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue "with our Indian friends". "I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends. It was postponed because of the virus. I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days," said Pompeo during a press briefing here.

He added that during the meetings, the discussions would be focussing on thwarting the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party. "I'm also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party," the US State Department secretary added.

India will host the third round of the strategic India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs announced today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in the national capital Delhi.

" India will be hosting the third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October 2020 in New Delhi," read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, which added that Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting India on October 26 and 27 for the talks (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy protests over France setting up protection zone on Western Europe's highest peak

Italy on Wednesday voiced its strong disappointment to France for what it said was interference on Italian territory on Mont Blanc, an Alpine peak long affected by territorial squabbles between the two states. Mont Blanc, or Monte Bianco, i...

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review of his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint outside counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.At a board meeting...

54 fresh COVID-19 cases take infection tally in Chandigarh to 13,795

The tally of COVID-19 infection in Chandigarh reached 13,795 on Wednesday with 54 more people contracting the viral disease, while the death toll stood at 209. There are 744 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulleti...

Sufi council advises Muslim youths to stay away from radical organisations

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council on Wednesday called upon youths to stay away from radical organisations that spread misconceptions in the name of Islam on social media. Naseruddin Chishty, founder and Chairman of the Council, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020