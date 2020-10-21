Left Menu
Development News Edition

US will expand arms sales to 'like-minded nations' to counter China, Russia: Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the US will expand arms sales to "like-minded nations" to counter the efforts of countries like China and Russia to dominate the weapons market.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:27 IST
US will expand arms sales to 'like-minded nations' to counter China, Russia: Mark Esper
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the US will expand arms sales to "like-minded nations" to counter the efforts of countries like China and Russia to dominate the weapons market. The Pentagon chief mentioned that the US needed to build capabilities of friendly militaries and boost ties to jointly tackle the challenges posed by their primary competitors, China and Russia, reports Catherine Wong for the South China Morning Post.

"[We] must compete with China and Russia, whose state-owned industries can fast-track military exports in ways that we cannot - and would never want to in many cases," Esper said in an address to the Atlantic Council think tank on Tuesday. "As Beijing and Moscow work to expand their share of the world's weapons market, they attract other countries into their security networks, challenge the United States' efforts to cultivate relationships, and complicate the future operating environment at the same time," Wong quoted Esper.

Esper further stated that his department would take more of a strategic enterprise approach to foreign military sales to better compete with China and Russia. He gave as examples the sales of F-35 aircraft to Japan, Seahawk and Apache helicopters to India, F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, and an additional high-endurance coastguard cutter to Vietnam to strengthen maritime security in the South China Sea.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated that it was a serious strategic misjudgment for the US to define China as a rival, and that it was sending its resources in the wrong direction. Beijing also called on Washington to abandon its "obsolete Cold War mindset and zero-sum" approach and instead work to improve relations with China. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECOWAS urges Nigerian security forces to "exercise restraint" in handling protests -statement

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS on Wednesday urged Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint in handling protests and to act professionally.There have been near-daily protests over police brutality across Nigeria f...

Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, Vice President Fuat Okaty said on Wednesday, adding there was no such request at the moment. Earlier, Armenias prime mi...

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020