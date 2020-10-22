2 security personnel, six Taliban killed in clashes in Afghanistan's Balkh
Clashes broke out between the Taliban and security forces in the Chahar Bolak district of Balkh province on Wednesday, killing at least two security force members and six Taliban, local police officials said.
