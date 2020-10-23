Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak business school cancels lecture with noted economist Atif Mian after threat from extremists

A Pakistan-based business school was forced to cancel an online seminar with well-known economist Dr Atif Mian following pressure from extremist groups.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-10-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 11:27 IST
Pak business school cancels lecture with noted economist Atif Mian after threat from extremists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistan-based business school was forced to cancel an online seminar with well-known economist Dr Atif Mian following pressure from extremist groups. Dr Mian, who belongs to the Ahmadiyya community, was slated to speak on "Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?" at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi. However, the seminar was scrapped due to threats from extremists.

"Dr Atif R. Mian's lecture "Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?" scheduled on November 5, 2020 has been cancelled. Inconvenience is highly regretted," IBA Karachi tweeted. Dr Mian also confirmed the news about his seminar.

"Sorry to report that my zoom economics seminar at IBA Karachi has been cancelled due to threats that the university administration was facing from extremists. My very best wishes and prayers are with the students of IBA," Mian tweeted. Back in September 2018, Atif Mian was asked to quit Imran Khan's Economic Advisory Council within days of his appointment for being a member of the Ahmadiyya community, Dawn reported.

So much for Imran Khan's claims to protect minorities of Pakistan. He could do nothing about the smear campaign that was launched on social media seeking Mian's removal over his Ahmadiyya faith. After Dr Mian's announcement on IBA seminar, Wendy Gilmour, Canada's high commissioner to Pakistan expressed regret over the development.

"I am very sorry to hear this. An opportunity lost for the students and wider interested community," Gilmour tweeted. This news comes after a UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadi Muslim Community had revealed details about the discrimination the Ahmadiyya community has been facing in Pakistan.

In August the report titled "Suffocation of the Faithful - the persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan and the rise of International Extremism" said that persecution against the peace-loving community intensified following the partition of the Indian subcontinent and the formation of Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhands Dehradun, police said on Friday. According to the police, a total of f...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...

Police seizes 16 logs of red sanders in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor taskforce police conducted a raid based on information about red sanders smugglers post-midnight on Friday, at Srivari Mettu area. However, the smugglers escaped and the police managed to seize 16 logs.Taskforce SP Anjaneyulu, said...

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020