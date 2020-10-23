EU welcomes recent intra-Libyan agreement - European Commission

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union welcomed the Intra-Libyan agreement on permanent ceasefire and is waiting to hear more details on it, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said Friday. Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement, which entered force immediately upon signing.

"It's good news, this announcement on the agreement on permanent ceasefire. We welcome this announcement, and we are pleased to hear that. Now, we're waiting for more details," Stano told a press conference. The EU wants to hear more details about the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the spokesman said. (ANI/Sputnik)